Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.