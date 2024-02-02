Wells Fargo & Company Raises Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $15.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
