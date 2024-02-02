Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $210.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.88.

AMD stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

