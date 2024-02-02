MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 36,842 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

