Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$39.75 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.