Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

