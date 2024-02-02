Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

