Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Pinstripes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $3.72 on Monday. Pinstripes has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About Pinstripes
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.