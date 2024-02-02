Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Pinstripes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $3.72 on Monday. Pinstripes has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

