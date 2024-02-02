First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 196.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

