PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

