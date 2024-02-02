American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $226.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.39.

NYSE:AXP opened at $203.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $205.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

