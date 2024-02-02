Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) Head to Head Review

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

56.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enerplus and Universal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.33 $914.30 million $2.98 4.76 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%.

Summary

Enerplus beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

