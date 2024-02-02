Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) vs. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head to Head Review

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.72 -$226.72 million ($1.66) -2.56

Profitability

Warehouses De Pauw has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -24.79% -8.46% -1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Warehouses De Pauw and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warehouses De Pauw 2 2 0 0 1.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Warehouses De Pauw on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warehouses De Pauw

(Get Free Report)

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.