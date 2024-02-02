Citigroup Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $75.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

