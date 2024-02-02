TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.28.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TC Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of -664.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.