Jefferies Financial Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $455.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on META. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

META stock opened at $394.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $406.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.