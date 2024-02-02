Science 37’s (SNCE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Science 37 Price Performance
Science 37 stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.
Institutional Trading of Science 37
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Science 37
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.