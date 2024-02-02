Science 37’s (SNCE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Science 37 stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

