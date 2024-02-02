Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,503. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

