NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $775.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $630.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $634.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

