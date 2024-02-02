Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,076.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $925.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $957.78 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $965.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $883.97 and a 200 day moving average of $831.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

