CIBC Analysts Give Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) a C$89.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$89.00 target price on Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.71.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.45. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$46.02 and a 52-week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8224163 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

