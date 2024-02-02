National Bankshares Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$16.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The company has a market cap of C$676.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.