goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$173.88.

TSE:GSY opened at C$151.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$153.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.76. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

