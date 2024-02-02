Comparing NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NEXGEL and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A iRhythm Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than NEXGEL.

This table compares NEXGEL and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million 6.45 -$4.75 million ($0.48) -4.81 iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 9.22 -$116.15 million ($3.46) -35.73

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -76.64% -38.69% -25.90% iRhythm Technologies -22.19% -46.35% -24.13%

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats NEXGEL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

