Analyzing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ACNB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACNB currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Given ACNB’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ACNB is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $115.08 million 2.88 $31.69 million $3.72 10.47 International Bancshares $827.66 million 3.96 $300.23 million $6.60 8.00

This table compares ACNB and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.53% 12.37% 1.32% International Bancshares 43.97% 19.14% 2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats ACNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.