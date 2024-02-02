Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

