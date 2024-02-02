Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

