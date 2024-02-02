Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.