Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $66.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.68.

ZG opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

