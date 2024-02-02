Wells Fargo & Company Raises BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $11.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.84 million, a PE ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 334,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

