AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

See Also

