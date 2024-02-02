Robert W. Baird Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.22.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

