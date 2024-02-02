Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $4,868,255. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

