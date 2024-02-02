Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.