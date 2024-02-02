Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.59.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.