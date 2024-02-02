Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

