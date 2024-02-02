Scotiabank Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$233.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$217.00 to C$233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$218.73.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$200.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$188.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$201.11.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8236233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

