American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.93.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.