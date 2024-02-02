StockNews.com Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

