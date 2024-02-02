Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

SMR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $3.08 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 68.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 351,171 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

