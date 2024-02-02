TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.81.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $130.51 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

