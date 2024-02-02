Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

