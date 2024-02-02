ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

