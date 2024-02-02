FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Raised to $27.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

