Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

