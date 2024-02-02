Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

RDY opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

