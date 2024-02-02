Barclays Raises Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.51 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,339,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

