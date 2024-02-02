Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,719,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,524,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,133.1 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

