Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,142,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 22,828,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNCZF
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Banco BPM Company Profile
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.