Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.81.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9797061 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

